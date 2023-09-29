Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A Premieres On OTT - When And Where To Watch

Quick links:
Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello | Image: rakshit_shetty/IMDb
Rakshit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B). The first part of the film turned out to be a hit, both in critical and commercial regard. As the second part of the film is set for a release on October 27, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A has premiered on OTT.
3 things you need to know
After releasing at the beginning of September, the first part of the Hemanth Rao directorial has premiered on OTT. Ahead of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B release later in October, the first part can be streamed on Prime Video.
#SaptaSagaradaacheEllo 🌊- Side A, Now Streaming On Prime Video in 5 Languages— Bhargavi (@IamHCB) September 28, 2023
Kannada, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam:https://t.co/tpeNUnYGeN
Hindi:https://t.co/M0GtI1i8Z8 pic.twitter.com/NWVWhGunF3
The film is available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
The film was initially slated to release on October 20. However, it would have clashed at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, which is looking at a good opening given the hype surrounding it. However, the second part of the Rakshit Shetty starrer has been pushed back to October 27.
A slight detour on our journey, but the destination remains the same! 😊— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) September 28, 2023
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B will be yours on the 27th of October. We hope you receive the next chapter with just as much love and support 🤗#SSESideBOct27 @hemanthrao11 @rukminitweets… pic.twitter.com/neFE17ZiLF
While the first film featured a myriad of interesting characters, a new character will be introduced in the second film, played by actor Chaitra Achar.