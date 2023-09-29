Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A Premieres On OTT - When And Where To Watch

Rakshit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B). The first part of the film turned out to be a hit, both in critical and commercial regard. As the second part of the film is set for a release on October 27, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A has premiered on OTT.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A) was releasesd on September 1, 2023.

It features Rakshit Shetty with Rukmini Vasanth.

The second part of the film is reportedly releasing simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada.

Sapta Sagardaache Ello to rel on Prime Video

After releasing at the beginning of September, the first part of the Hemanth Rao directorial has premiered on OTT. Ahead of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B release later in October, the first part can be streamed on Prime Video.

The film is available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

More about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B

The film was initially slated to release on October 20. However, it would have clashed at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, which is looking at a good opening given the hype surrounding it. However, the second part of the Rakshit Shetty starrer has been pushed back to October 27.

A slight detour on our journey, but the destination remains the same! 😊



Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B will be yours on the 27th of October.

While the first film featured a myriad of interesting characters, a new character will be introduced in the second film, played by actor Chaitra Achar.