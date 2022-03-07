Rakul Preet Singh Reflects Her Take On Social Media Trolling; 'We're Not Public Property'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is one of the sought-after actors in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Within a span of a few years, she has managed to make a mark in Bollywood. Rakul kick-started her acting journey with the Kannada movie Gilli in 2009 and since then, there was no turning back.

As the actor is doing good on the professional front, there are certain aspects that come along with the fame. From body-shamming to slut-shaming, trolling on social media has become an infectious and undetectable part of every celebrity's life nowadays. A lot of celebrities react to it whereas others prefer ignoring it. Recently, Rakul Preet talked about being trolled and having received negative comments. She further gave an insight into how she blasted a troller.

Rakul Preet Singh's take on social media trolls

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, actor Rakul Preet Singh opens up on social media trolling. The Runway 34 actor reveals what made her slam a troller who once commented on her dress. Adding to which she says-

“I’ll just say that you know, sometimes you can have one of those low days, where I have woken up and I've checked my Instagram and I'm like ‘what the hell’ you know. You're a public figure, not a public property. There's a difference and I think at that time this whole Me Too campaign was going on, and I'd just done a conclave, you know, talking about it and suddenly someone's writing like this to me and I just felt very, I felt, I remember how can I just take this if I'm going to conclaves and talking about respect for women, and I shut up here, and, and just because I should not say anything so I just got this bout of anger in me, you know.”

The actor further reveals one thing that she wants to change about social media. Rakul said-

“Though I realized that I shouldn't have been so angry but It's okay. It's human, so then I did reply and then I just realized you know what, these are people who don't even matter. Because honestly if even now we'll open our Instagram there'll be 10 000 people who have an opinion on everything. You can't keep shouting about and clearing their minds and that's the sad truth, and I really hope if you want to ask me one thing that changes about social media, is how people get a life”

Image: Instagram@rakulpreet