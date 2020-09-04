Rakul Preet Singh Sets The Record Straight About Her Relationship Status; Read Details

Rakul Preet Singh, who is predominantly known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, is also an internet sensation. The Yaariyan debutante is quite active on social media and never fails to entertain her followers. She recently took her fans by surprise as she posted a quirky story revealing her relationship status.

Rakul posted a picture on her Instagram story that read, “ Relationship status: Committed to inner peace, growth, self-love and gratitude” thus revealing that she is single. Many assumed that the actor’s being single was false. However, Rakul decided to set the record straight once and for all. Take a look at Rakul Preet’s Instagram story.

Rakul is quite active on social media platforms such as Instagram. She finds creative ways to bond with her followers. Recently, Rakul crossed the 15m followers' mark on Instagram. As a sign of gratitude, Rakul posted a video of herself thanking the fans for their love and support.

“15 million strong. I started working really young without much knowledge about my work, skills and social media. But all of you have supported me and showered upon me immense love for which I am forever grateful. I may not be perfect but I promise to keep working hard to entertain all of you. Here is a biggggg hug to my instafam without whom I wouldn’t be where I am. Here is to many more millions and sharing lots more laughter and joy .. love you all” says Rakul in her Instagram post. You can check out Rakul’s Instagram video below.

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her performance in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her debut in the Bollywood film Yaariyan which gained positive reviews. Rakul is set to work alongside Arjun Kapoor for her upcoming film. The two of them will be sharing the screen for the first time. Fans are thrilled about the upcoming film. Rakul is also seen sharing the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham in the action-based movie Attack.

