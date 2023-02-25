Ram Charan's Acceptance Speech With Folded Hands At HCA Awards Is Winning The Internet

RRR bagged Best International Film Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. To receive the award, SS Rajamouli took Ram Charan along with him to the stage. The RRR star then delivered an acceptance speech and promised to return with better films to entertain the audience in the West.

Ram Charan in his speech said, "Hi guys, I didn't expect to come by stage, I was asked by my director to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love. We have a great responsibility to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much."

The actor concluded his speech by thanking the audience with folded hands. SS Rajamouli, adding to Ram Charan's speech, dedicated the award to all the filmmakers in India.

He said, "This is for all the filmmakers in India to believe that we can truly make International films. Thank you so much HCA for the award. It means a lot. Jai Hind."

Check out their speech below:

RRR also bagged awards under the categories: Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Song for the track Naatu Naatu, which is also in the Oscars run.

Ram Charan is also the first Indian actor to present HCA Awards. He joined Hollywood actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and McKenna Grace.

More about RRR

SS Rajamouli's film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will have a re-release in the US in over 200 theaters on March 3, ahead of The Academy Awards on March 13.

The film reportedly has earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. It had a grand release in Japan in 2022.