Ram Charan Adds Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Car Worth Rs 4cr To His Luxurious Car Collection

South Indian star Ram Charan on Sunday brought home yet another luxurious car- Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 (customised version). The swanky car is worth Rs 4 crore. Several pictures where Charan can be seen posing in front of the car have taken over the internet. Take a look.

Ram Charan buys Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs 4 crore

Ram Charan has brought himself yet another stunning car, the customised version of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 on Sunday, September 12. The Yevadu actor can be seen posing in front of the car and enjoying the breeze as he was on his way home in the new car. His black new car did not go unnoticed by his fans as they were quick enough to retweet the pictures.

Many fans and followers reposted the picture and went gaga over the price of the luxurious car. Several of them called him 'king,' while others posted flame and love-struck emoticons. A fan commented, "Simple but yet stylish just Royal @AlwaysRamCharan things."

The Dhruva actor has an impressive luxurious car collection that includes Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Range Rover Autobiography, Rolls Royce Phantom and Mercedes Benz GL 350, among others. Earlier, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon also took delivery of the newly launched car. The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 comes to the Mimi actor's garage in the monotone Cavansite Blue shade.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ram Charan has begun filming Shankar's upcoming flick titled RC15, after a grand launch on September 8. The political thriller drama will feature Shershaah actor Kiara Advani as the female lead. He will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated film titled RRR. The film also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on October 13. However, the filmmakers have decided to postpone its release yet again due to theatres still closed in several parts of India. Furthermore, Charan also has Acharya in the pipeline, along with his father and actor Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.

