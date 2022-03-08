Ram Charan & His Wife Upasana Jet Off To Finland For Romantic Getaway, Share Loved-up Pics

After South Indian star Ram Charan was spotted at the airport with his wife Upasana before heading for their getaway, he shared a love decked picture from the vacation. The couple who has taken a holiday almost after two years owing to the pandemic has jetted off to Finland for their vacation. Now, today, while treating fans with an update, the actor shared a picture on Instagram.

The actor was in Rajahmundry for the shooting of director Shankar's RC 15. After wrapping Rajahmundry's schedule, the Rangasthalam actor decided to take a break and spend time with his wife on a vacation. The couple is spending some quality time together in the snow-clad region.

Ram Charan, wife Upasana jet off on a romantic getaway

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen wearing white and blue track pants while Upasana has picked a bold neon jacket and paired it with yellow pants. While captioning the post, he wrote, "Vacay." Upasana has also shared photos on her Instagram stories and given a glimpse of Finland's winter wonderland Lapland.

For the unversed, Ram got married to Upasana on June 14, 2012, at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. The two were apparently friends in school till the ninth grade and their love story never fail to make the news. According to various media reports, the couple started dating after the release of the actor's blockbuster Magadheera with Kajal Aggarwal. They got engaged in 2011 and got hitched after a year. In Tollywood, Ram and Upasana are among the most sought-after couples.

Meanwhile, post his vacay, the actor will return back to his professional commitments as his highly anticipated magnum opus RRR is slated to release on March 25. The film directed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Inspired by Telugu freedom fighters, the film revolves around the fictional take on the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumram Bheem portrayed by Jr NTR in the early 20th century. He also has Acharya with father-actor Chiranjeevi in the works.

