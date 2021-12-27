Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s 'RRR' To Be Postponed Amid Omicron Scare? This Is What We Know

The film industry has faced a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very few films have been released over the last two years, and even lesser have done well at the box office. It's only recently that hopes of exhibitors have been renewed, with the success of Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the rise of COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant has led to speculation on the prospects of some of the upcoming films being affected.

Amid these growing fears, many producers could think of postponing their ventures. Some major films are scheduled for release in the next few days. With RRR being one of them, could the makers think of postponing the much-awaited release?

RRR to be postponed amid COVID-19 Omicron threat?

The current box office trend has been mixed, with Hollywood films like Spider-Man: No Way Home doing well at the box office, but Bollywood films like 83 not living up to expectations. It brings the question of whether audiences are in double minds to step out to the theatres amid the Omicron variant of COVID-19 or go for it only if they find it worth it, like in the case of Spider-Man; No Way Home.

The producers could also be alarmed with 83, despite the immense presence of stars, pre-release buzz and positive reviews, not being able to bring in footfalls on a big level.

Amid the uncertainty, the producer of RRR, has clarified on the film's release date. D. V. V. Danayya told Pinkvilla that there will no postponement of the film. He stated that the film will hit the theatres, as scheduled on January 7.

The makers of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR film could also be buoyed by the success of Pushpa: The Rise Part 01, another Telugu film dubbed in multiple languages. They could take it as an indication of viewers willing to step out and watch a film if they find it worthwhile.

RRR to hit theatres on January 7

RRR is a big-budget period action film set in the 1920s during the freedom movement. It traces the ups and downs of two revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who join forces to fight the British. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, among others.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie