Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Celebrate 9 Years Of Marriage; Fans Shower Wishes

On the occasion of their 9th marriage anniversary, here's an unseen picture that Upasana Konidela shared with her actor husband, Ram Charan.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan and Upasana are considered to be one of the most prominent couples in the Telugu film industry. The two are celebrating their 9th marriage anniversary on June 14 and have been receiving a wave of wishes from fans on social media. While both of them generally keep their personal life away from the limelight, Upasana Konidela has recently shared a picture with Ram on Instagram while wishing him on this special occasion. Soon their fans soon took to the comments section and posted all kinds of compliments for the couple.

Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate their 9th marriage anniversary

Upasana has recently shared an unseen picture with Ram, as they posed for the camera in a private jet while sporting their fashionable outfits. In the caption, she raised a toast for herself and her husband, writing, “for keeping it real, robust & radiant”. While it can be assumed that the couple is celebrating their special day privately, Ram is yet to acknowledge the occasion on social media. They both had married each other way back in 2012 and have been going strong ever since.

A few days ago, Ram Charan had addressed the issue of the ongoing pandemic. He penned a heartfelt message for his fans, saying that he had taken note of the fact that many of them had stepped up to help people in need. He expressed his gratitude towards them for their noble efforts and the “unconditional” help that they have given in recent times while there was a huge surge of COVID-19 cases in the country with dire shortages in oxygen supply.

Ram Charan is all set to star in the film RRR, which will also feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt playing some of the central characters in the plot. The film was originally supposed to release earlier this year but is now set to release on October 13, 2021. The highly anticipated film will be dubbed in several Indian languages upon its release, including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

