Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Step Out For 'mid-week Lunch Date'; See Pic

Govindudu Andarivadele star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela never fail to give major couple goals to the film industry. Not shying away from posting their personal moments on social media, the actor's wife shared a small glimpse into their special lunch date after a long time. Get a sneak-peek into the couple's romantic lunch date.

Ram Charan wife Upasana Konidela's Instagram post

Making a presence of her own on social media, the actor's wife has amassed over three followers on Instagram by sharing moments from personal and professional life. Recently, she shared a sweet image of her lunch date with her husband Ram Charan at a restaurant. Dressed casually, the entrepreneur wrote, 'Mid-week. Lunch break ☺️. Lunch date 😛'. She also informed her followers that this was their first lunch date at a restaurant after a long time.

Netizens' reaction to the couple's post

Fans of the couple could not help but swoon over the picture of their date together. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor dropped by the Instagram post to comment 'My fav peeps😍 love u ❤️' while Ram Charan dropped a heart emoji under his wife's post. Many fans flooded the comment section with compliments and heart emojis for the couple.

Pic Credit: Upasena Konidela IG

More on Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela on social media

The couple, who has been married since 2012, is known for flaunting their love for each other on Instagram. From sharing doting messages on birthdays to randomly dedicating loving posts to each other, fans are always in awe of the duo's chemistry. Sharing a picture of the duo in an aeroplane, Upasana captioned the post writing, '🥂 to us for keeping it. Real, robust & radiant'. On the other hand, Ram Charan's old post of wishing his wife on her birthday shared an affectionate note that read, 'Your act of kindness , no matter how small , is never wasted. hope you continue do so..as rewards will follow'.

One of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian cinema, Ram Charan will soon be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR. Featuring a star-studded cast of actors such as N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan, it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. RRR will be released on October 13 this year.

IMAGE- UPASENA KONIDELA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.