Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot In Mumbai As He Begins Ayyappa Deeksha; Here's All About It

Ram Charan was spotted in all-black attire as he observes Ayyappa Deeksha. The actor is currently the talk of the town for his work in the hit film 'RRR'.

Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, RRR was spotted in an all-black attire as he observed Ayyappa Deeksha.

The popular actor was seen barefoot as he began his religious observance of Ayyappa Deeksha for 41 days.

Ayyappa Deeksha is observed by devotees of Swamy Ayyappa before they visit the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. During the 41-day period, devotees wear black clothes and walk barefoot.

Devotees also observe a fast during these 41 days and fans lauded the famous personality for part-taking in Ayyappa Deeksha.

This is not the first time Ram Charan is observing Ayyappa Deeksha, and the actor is often accompanied by his dad Chiranjeevi for the same.

