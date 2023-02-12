Ram Charan Arrives In Kurnool For The Shoot Of RC15; Receives Warm Welcome From His Fans

RRR star Ram Charan recently flew to Kurnool for the shooting of his upcoming film, RC15. He received a warm welcome from the fans upon arriving in the city. Several photos and videos from the actor's arrival are making rounds on social media.

In the viral videos, a huge crowd of fans can be seen gathered at the airport to welcome Ram Charan to the city. They held several flags and banners, and posters. After seeing the crowd, Ram Charan came out of the sunroof of his car and waved at his fans. He also thanked his fans with joined hands for appearing in huge numbers.

See the video below:

Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan was welcomed by sea of fans as the actor reached Kurnool for #RC15 shoot. Fans thronged to get a glimpse of the Pan-India star. #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/dmeX2OGLYo — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 10, 2023

More about RC15

Ram Charan will reportedly play the role of an IAS officer and has opted for a whole new look in the movie. The untitled project is being directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham. Apart from the Magadheera actor, the film will witness Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie also stars Jayaram, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

More about Ram Charan's RRR

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie also starred Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris in key roles. The film gained international acclaim for its amazing storyline and the iconic song Naatu Naatu. The song also won a Golden Globe. The film won two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best song. The song Naatu Naatu is also nominated for Oscars 2023.