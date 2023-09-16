Ram Charan As Virat Kohli, Dhanush As Hardik Pandya: Tamannaah Picks Actors For Biopics

Quick links:
Tamannaah Bhatia | Image: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram
Sports has always presented itself as a bankable genre when it comes to making films. The sub-genre of sports biopics are also rising in popularity. Tamannaah Bhatia recently listed names of actors whom she would pick to play the titular roles if biopics on India's leading cricketers were made.
3 things you need to know
In an interaction with Star Sports, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked the rhetorical question of who her ideal picks would be to play the role of some of India's foremost faces of cricket. The actress proceeded to express her opinions on the same.
Tamannaah Bhatia picks actors who can play biopic of following cricketers: [Star Sports]— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 15, 2023
Rohit Sharma - Vijay Sethupathi
Hardik Pandya - Dhanush
Ravi Jadeja - Allu Arjun pic.twitter.com/blU5lLrdW2
As per Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi would be the perfect pick to play the captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma onscreen. Similarly, she believes Dhanush would be the best actor to lead a biopic on Hardik Pandya. Tamannaah further shared how Allu Arjun in her opinion, would be the perfect pick to play Ravindra Jadeja. Finally, Tamannaah took Ram Charan's name to potentially play Virat Kohli in the latter's biopic.
Of late, reports of Ram Charan potentially starring in Virat Kohli's biopic has been making headlines. The actor's spokesperson, however, recently provided clarification on the news. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the spokesperson revealed that currently, Ram Charan has no plans of starring in Virat Kohli's biopic as his complete focus is on wrapping up Game Changer which is in its last leg of shoot.