Ram Charan As Virat Kohli, Dhanush As Hardik Pandya: Tamannaah Picks Actors For Biopics

Sports has always presented itself as a bankable genre when it comes to making films. The sub-genre of sports biopics are also rising in popularity. Tamannaah Bhatia recently listed names of actors whom she would pick to play the titular roles if biopics on India's leading cricketers were made.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, released in 2016 and earned upwards of ₹150 crore at the box office.

More recently, Saiyyami Kher led Ghoomer told an inspired version of Olympic-winning athlete Károly Takács.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in thriller crime series Aakhri Sach.

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her pick of actors for cricketer biopics

In an interaction with Star Sports, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked the rhetorical question of who her ideal picks would be to play the role of some of India's foremost faces of cricket. The actress proceeded to express her opinions on the same.

Tamannaah Bhatia picks actors who can play biopic of following cricketers: [Star Sports]



Rohit Sharma - Vijay Sethupathi

Hardik Pandya - Dhanush

Ravi Jadeja - Allu Arjun pic.twitter.com/blU5lLrdW2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 15, 2023



As per Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi would be the perfect pick to play the captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma onscreen. Similarly, she believes Dhanush would be the best actor to lead a biopic on Hardik Pandya. Tamannaah further shared how Allu Arjun in her opinion, would be the perfect pick to play Ravindra Jadeja. Finally, Tamannaah took Ram Charan's name to potentially play Virat Kohli in the latter's biopic.

Ram Charan was rumoured to star in Virat Kohli's biopic

Of late, reports of Ram Charan potentially starring in Virat Kohli's biopic has been making headlines. The actor's spokesperson, however, recently provided clarification on the news. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the spokesperson revealed that currently, Ram Charan has no plans of starring in Virat Kohli's biopic as his complete focus is on wrapping up Game Changer which is in its last leg of shoot.