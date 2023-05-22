Ram Charan At G20 Summit In Kashmir: RRR Is India's Film

Ram Charan, who jetted off to Srinagar earlier this morning, is currently attending G20 Summit. At the event, he spoke about Indian cinema and said that RRR is not just his film but "India's film". He said, "RRR is not just my film. It is India's film." RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars in the Best Original Song Category, earlier this year.

During the summit, the actor added that he is proud that the Eastern and Western worlds are taking an interest in Indian films. "Just proud of the fact that the east and west have taken interest in Indian films," said Ram Charan. Also, he grooved to the Viral track Naatu Naatu, which won the Oscars for Best Original Song. The G20 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily on economics, finance, and global governance.

#WATCH | J&K: Actor Ram Charan dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie, in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/9oZ8c9sYBY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023



RRR song Naatu Naatu won Oscars 2023

Ever since the movie was released, it has been creating buzz all over the world owing to its song Naatu Naatu and director SS Rajamouli's direction and storytelling. The song has been receiving immense love. In January, the peppy track won the Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category. A few months later in March, the song once again made India proud by winning one of the most prestigious awards - the Oscars. After receiving the award, the actor wrote a letter revealing, "It feels like I am living a dream. Sharing the letter on Twitter, he wrote, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!" Check out the tweet below:

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics and broke several records at the box office. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. It is eyeing Sankranthi release next year.