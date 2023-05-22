Ram Charan At G20 Summit: Kashmir Has Something Magical, It Draws Me

Ram Charan is in Srinagar to attend the prestigious G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, which began on Monday. The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily on economics, finance and global governance.



India, which is presiding over the international forum, chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting. This includes a panel discussion on film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.

Speaking at the Summit, Ram Charan recalled his connection with Kashmir. The RRR star said that he has been coming to Kashmir since 1986. "Dad (Chiranjeevi) has extensively shot in Kashmir. This place has something magical. It draws me. It is such a surreal place to visit. It has been 95 years since Indian films started, it will take another 95 years to explore Kashmir. I want this paradise to remain like this," he said.

National Strategy for Film Tourism was unveiled at the 3rd #TWG side event on Film Tourism by Hon’ble Minister of Tourism Shri @kishanreddybjp



Ram Charan dances to Naatu Naatu

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Ram Charan spoke about Indian cinema and said that RRR is not just his film but "India's film". He said, "RRR is not just my film. It is India's film." RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars in the Best Original Song Category, earlier this year. At the event, also recreated the hook step of Naatu Naatu with Korean ambassador CHANG Jae-bok.

The Naatu Naatu star @AlwaysRamCharan along with @ChangJaebok1 , Korean Amabassador to India did an impromptu performance to the #NaatuNaatu beats – the Oscar winning song at the #Filmtourism side event at the 3rd G20 #TWG meeting at 📍Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/7QM8vBIwd8 — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 22, 2023

On the movies front, Ram Charan has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. It is directed by S Shankar. The movie is eyeing Sankranthi release next year.