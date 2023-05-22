Last Updated:

Ram Charan At G20 Summit: Kashmir Has Something Magical, It Draws Me

Ram Charan spoke at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. He said his father Chiranjeevi has filmed in Kashmir extensively. He also danced to Naatu Naatu.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Digital Desk

Image: Ram Charan/Instagram


Ram Charan is in Srinagar to attend the prestigious G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, which began on Monday.  The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily on economics, finance and global governance.

India, which is presiding over the international forum, chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting. This includes a panel discussion on film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.  

Speaking at the Summit, Ram Charan recalled his connection with Kashmir. The RRR star said that he has been coming to Kashmir since 1986. "Dad (Chiranjeevi) has extensively shot in Kashmir. This place has something magical. It draws me. It is such a surreal place to visit. It has been 95 years since Indian films started, it will take another 95 years to explore Kashmir. I want this paradise to remain like this," he said.

Ram Charan dances to Naatu Naatu

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Ram Charan spoke about Indian cinema and said that RRR is not just his film but "India's film". He said, "RRR is not just my film. It is India's film." RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars in the Best Original Song Category, earlier this year. At the event, also recreated the hook step of Naatu Naatu with Korean ambassador CHANG Jae-bok. 

On the movies front, Ram Charan has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. It is directed by S Shankar. The movie is eyeing Sankranthi release next year.  

First Published:
COMMENT