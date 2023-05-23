Last Updated:

Ram Charan At G20 Summit: Naatu Naatu With Korean Envoy To His Love For Kashmir Valley

Telugu actor Ram Charan attended the Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation at G20 Summit, and spoke about his love for Kashmir.

Nitish Vashishtha
Ram Charan
1/10
Image: tourismgoi/Twitter

RRR star Ram Charan participated in a side event of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Kashmir.

Ram Charan
2/10
Image: tourismgoi/Twitter

Ram Charan was one of the many guests at the G20 Summit, which will see some of the prominent figures from the world of governance, finance and politics in attendance.

Ram Charan
3/10
Image: tourismgoi/Twitter

The RRR star spoke at the event. While speaking of Kashmir, he said, "This place has something magical, it is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it draws the attention of everyone." 

Ram Charan
4/10
Image: tourismgoi/Twitter

Ram Charan was part of the first side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation'. 

Ram Charan
5/10
Image: tourismgoi/Twitter

While speaking about his global blockbuster film, RRR, he said during the meeting that, "RRR is not just my film. It is India's film." 

Ram Charan
6/10
Image: BJP4JnK/Twitter

Ram Charan met the Korean Ambassador to India at the G20 Summit. He shared the stage with him and grooved to the RRR song, Naatu Naatu. 

Ram Charan
7/10
Image: TeamUpasana/Twitter

He also said during his G20 appearance that his 2016 film, Dhruva, was also shot in the same auditorium where the Summit is currently being organised. 

Ram Charan
8/10
Image: TeamUpasana/Twitter

His father Chiranjeevi, said Ram Charan, extensively shot at the locations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg. 

Ram Charan
9/10
Image: s_siechojithu/Twitter

Ram Charan arrived in Srinagar in the morning to attend the Summit in a black kurta, cream-coloured shawl and matching trousers. 

Ram Charan
10/10
Image: s_siechojithu/Twitter

The RRR actor opted for a white regal bandhgala to attend the event, which featured distinctly coloured buttons. He wore sunglasses and a wristwatch. 

