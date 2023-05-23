Ram Charan At G20 Summit: Naatu Naatu With Korean Envoy To His Love For Kashmir Valley

Quick links:
RRR star Ram Charan participated in a side event of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Kashmir.
Ram Charan was one of the many guests at the G20 Summit, which will see some of the prominent figures from the world of governance, finance and politics in attendance.
The RRR star spoke at the event. While speaking of Kashmir, he said, "This place has something magical, it is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it draws the attention of everyone."
Ram Charan was part of the first side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation'.
While speaking about his global blockbuster film, RRR, he said during the meeting that, "RRR is not just my film. It is India's film."
Ram Charan met the Korean Ambassador to India at the G20 Summit. He shared the stage with him and grooved to the RRR song, Naatu Naatu.
He also said during his G20 appearance that his 2016 film, Dhruva, was also shot in the same auditorium where the Summit is currently being organised.
His father Chiranjeevi, said Ram Charan, extensively shot at the locations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg.
Ram Charan arrived in Srinagar in the morning to attend the Summit in a black kurta, cream-coloured shawl and matching trousers.