Ram Charan Attends Sharwanand, Rakshita Reddy's Wedding Ceremony In Jaipur

Ram Charan recently attended the wedding of close friends Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy. Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Rakshita Reddy on June 3. RRR star Ram Charan’s photo is doing rounds on the internet.

Ram Charan was in attendance at the couple's wedding festivities. He attended the event solo as his wife Upasana Kamineni is expecting their first child. The actor can be seen in a black kurta while posing with a child at the function.



Ram Charan and wife Upasana twin in pink at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's engagement

Previously Ram Charan and his wife Upasana attended the engagement ceremony of Sharwanand and Rakshita. At the time, Upasana and Ram Charan could be seen twinning in pink. The parents-to-be posed happily along with the engaged couple.

Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy's wedding photos flood the internet

Sharwanand and Rakshita are officially husband and wife. On June 3, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony hosted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. For their special day, the couple posed for the shutterbugs in their matching ivory outfits.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy look radiant at their haldi

On June 2, photos of Sharwanand and Rakshita’s haldi ceremony surfaced on the internet. A video from the pre-wedding festivities went viral. In the video, a haldi ladden Sharwanand could be seen enjoying with his family members and applying haldi on them as well.

Know more about the newlyweds

Sharwanand is a popular Telugu actor known for his movies like Oke Oke Jeevitham. The actor tied the knot with Rakshita Reddy, who is the granddaughter of politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

Ram Charan and his next big projects

Ram Charan was last seen in the 2022 film Acharya. He will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani for his next release Game Changer. In September this year, he will start shooting for the sports drama film helmed by Buchi Babu Sana.