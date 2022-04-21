Ram Charan Begins 'Acharya' Promotions After Wrapping Up Amritsar Schedule Of 'RC 15'

Tollywood actor Ram Charan is too occupied with his professional commitment these days. Ram Charan has wrapped up the ongoing schedule of his upcoming film, RC 15, starring Kiara Advani and directed by Shankar. Post the release of his film RRR, the actor jetted off to Amritsar to begin his shoot for RC 15. Now that the actor has completed the Amritsar schedule, he is back in Hyderabad to take part in the promotions of his upcoming film, Acharya starring his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi as well.

Ram Charan packs up for Amritsar schedule of RC15

Ram Charan's most recent appearance was in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. In the film, he portrayed Alluri Seetharama Raju, while Jr NTR portrayed Komaram Bheem in the film. Post the release of the film on March 25, Ram Charan was seen heading to Amritsar, Punjab for shooting RC 15. His co-star Kiara Advani was also spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for Amritsar to join the cast crew of RC 15.

In the Amritsar schedule, some of the important sequences were shot. After wrapping up his schedule in just two weeks, the RRR actor took to his Instagram story to inform us about his wrapped up schedule to share the update with fans. He posted a picture of himself with his pet dog from the flight and wrote, "@shanmughamshankar Garu's Amritsar schedule done. Back fr #acharya's promotions@@ @alwaysrhyme (sic)."

Recently, his co-actor in the film Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram story and reshared a group photo from her film crew on her Instagram account with the caption "Mumbai Calling." "Teamfie after a fantastic schedule," she added in the caption. Kiara through her post marked the end of her filming of RC 15 scheduled in Amritsar and that she is ready to fly back to Mumbai. Here's the post:

Ram Charan's project with filmmaker Shankar for RC15 began in September 2021. Ram Charan's upcoming film has sparked excitement among fans because it marks his first collaboration with director Shankar which also marks his first Telugu film as a filmmaker. The team had previously stated that their first schedule of shoots in Pune, Satara, and Phaeton had been completed. During this schedule, adrenaline-pumping special sequences were shot, and the team, led by director Shankar, showed their excitement with how the scenes had turned out.



