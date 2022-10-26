Ram Charan Calls Love For 'RRR' From Japan A 'once In A Lifetime' Experience

The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is currently in Japan for the movie's promotions. The film's team also celebrated Diwali in Japan, and Ram Charan recently revealed that he missed his home. However, he added that promoting the movie in Japan and receiving love from the audience is a "once in a lifetime" experience.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared pictures from Japan and penned a note on how RRR's team is receiving a lot of love from the audience in Japan. The first picture saw him sharing smiles with Rajamouli, while the second photo featured Jr NTR and Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya. In the caption, Ram Charan penned that he missed celebrating Diwali at his home in India but did not want to miss RRR's premiere and promotions in Japan.

He wrote, "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning…"

The actor further showered his love on Rajamouli and wrote, "Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience." "Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun.. Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!" he added.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR share glimpses from Japan

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently promoting their period drama in Japan. The two actors are joined by their spouses as they attend the film's premiere in Japan. They are keeping their fans updated about their visit via their Instagram handles. Take a look.

