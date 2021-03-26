Ram Charan Calls Playing Ramaraju In RRR A ‘Privilege’; See Post

Ram Charan revealed his take on his role as Alluri Sita Ramaraju in RRR. The South superstar took to social media and spoke about the same. Fans have eagerly commented on Ram Charan’s post about this highly anticipated film directed by SS Rajamouli.

Ram Charan opens up on “privilege” to play Ramaraju

2020 was a tough year for the global film industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatres were completely deserted for months due to the lockdown. Now, that theatres have reopened and the audience is happily flocking back to cinema halls, filmmakers are ready to release their films on the big screens.

The 2021 film calendar is almost full, and one of the highly anticipated releases of this year is the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The film's crew has been busy completing its schedules for quite some time. Since the film is slated to release in theatres on October 13, Ram Charan has shared his take on his character in the film. Along with sharing his look from the film, Ram Charan also spilled details about this character. In his tweet about the RRR latest poster, Ram Charan said that he feels it is his “privilege” to take on the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

He further described his character as somebody who exemplifies “bravery, honour, and integrity”. In this RRR Ram Charan’s poster, the actor is shooting at the sky with a bow and arrow. This look has been garnering praises from fans and critics alike. Take a look at Ram Charan’s tweet below.

Apart from Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela also shared the RRR latest poster. Along with the poster, she wrote, “Ram- you look like Lord Rama to me. @alwaysramcharan absolutely love it”. Take a look at Ram Charan’s wife's take on his look from SS Rajamouli’s RRR below.

On March 15, the RRR team released Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s look from the film. Ram Charan also shared this poster on his social media handles. He described Alia’s character, Sita, as somebody who “adds meaning to Ramaraju’s mission”. Furthermore, he added that Sita’s character has a strong will. This poster launch also coincided with Alia Bhatt’s birthday. Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s poster from RRR.

Image Credit: Ram Charan Instagram