Ram Charan Calls RRR Director SS Rajamouli The Steven Spielberg Of India

Ram Charan, who recently flew to the US, promoted S.S Rajamouli’s RRR on Good Morning America Show on the US TV network ABC ahead of the Oscars on March 12. On the show, Ram Charan praised Rajamouli and called him the Steven Spielberg of India. He also added that the filmmaker will soon make his way into global cinema.

Ram Charan also spoke about his film RRR and explained its story to the show's host and said that It’s about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie and the relationship between the two characters.

He said, "It (RRR) is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India."

"Everybody calls him that, and I hope he's going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film," he added.

About S.S Rajamouli’s RRR

RRR released on March 24, 2022 and was declared a superhit. Not just nationally, but even internationally, the film won praise. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR plays the lead character in RRR. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn play critical roles. The film also won a

Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu

Speaking about the award, Ram Charan said, “It’s a tribute to Indian Cinema. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards and multiple other critics' awards have recognised us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian Cinema, Indian technicians who are being honoured. Just when we thought, we have achieved everything and it was time to move on to the next film, west just showed up and showed us that it’s just the beginning.”

RRR is set to re-release in the US on March 3 ahead of Oscars. RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year's Oscars.

Ram Charan on fatherhood

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamini Konidela are expecting their first child. During the show, while talking about the news, Ram Charan said that he was free when they were not planning a baby and ever since they have been expecting, he has had less time for his wife Upasana.