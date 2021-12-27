Ram Charan Confirms His Next Project, To Reunite With 'Rangasthalam' Director Sukumar

Ram Charan who is gearing up for the release of his period drama film RRR revealed details about his next project. The south Indian star confirmed that he will be reuniting with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for his next project. The film was a commercial and critical success and is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Charan also shared that the film was on cards even before the release of Rangasthalam.

Ram Charan reveals his next project

In an interview with Pinkvilla, while promoting his film RRR, Ram Charan opened up about his next project and revealed that he would be reuniting with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar. Talking about the film, the actor said the upcoming movie had been on the cards while he was still working on Rangasthalam. Charan said that he really enjoyed working with Sukumar and that’s why Rangasthalam was such a huge hit and he would love with the director again.

RRR's director SS Rajamouli added that knew about the opening sequence of Sukumar and Charan’s film but he won't reveal it as Sukumar would get a heart attack if he did. Talking about the opening scene Rajamouli said it would be one of the most hard-hitting scenes, the audience will quiver in their seats when they see the opening scene of Sukumar and Charan’s upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his film RRR that also stars N T Rama Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and will be released on January 7, 2022.

More about 'Rangasthalam'

Rangasthalam is a period action-drama and featured Charan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles along with Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The film narrates the story of two brothers, Chittibabu and Kumar Babu who oppose the village's local government and the corrupt cooperative society led by its president Phanindra Bhupathi. The film received positive reviews from the critics who were particularly appreciative of Sukumar's writing and the performances of the ensemble cast and also won National Film Award for Best Audiography.

(Image: Instagram/@aryasukku)