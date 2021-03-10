Ram Charan Congratulates Upasana As She Bags Influential Women’s Award; Latter Pens Note

On Wednesday morning, Magadheera actor Ram Charan congratulated his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela for winning the Influential Women’s Award 2021. The latter was awarded the same by Quantra Quartz, FCCI FLO, on March 7 for her entrepreneurial excellence. Ram Charan reposted Upasana's post and wrote, "Congratulations." Meanwhile, his wife also shared glimpses from the event and posted a picture of her award. She went on to pen a lengthy heartfelt note.

Upasana mentioned that she dedicates this award to every man that makes his wife, mother, sister, daughter, daughter in law and granddaughter "shine". She added, "I believe- men that support women are the most secure, positive and successful." Soon, her followers congratulated her for the same.

Ram Charan's wife wins Influential Women’s Award

Upasana received the award on Sunday and shared another video on Women's Day. In her clip, she spoke about the importance of women and how they must be only open to "positive criticism". She remarked that every female leader has passionate supporters and harsh critics; and that the first step in dealing with criticism is to be open to it. She continued that criticism at work can be a blessing in disguise and asked women to focus on being a nice person.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi recently commenced the shoot for their upcoming film Acharya, at the SCCL coal mines at Yellandu. The film’s director Koratala Siva also arrived with the crew. Earlier, a few pics of the duo surfaced on the internet in which they were twinning in all-black outfits. Acharya is touted to be a historical action drama the duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.

On March 1, Ram shared a BTS pic from the sets of Acharya and wrote, "A Comrade moment!! Enjoying every moment with dad and Koratala Siva". In the pic, Ram, decked up in a black pathan, showed his back. A man was seen holding him from behind. However, it was just his hand that could be seen in the photo.

Apart from this, the Yevadu actor has RRR in the pipeline. The upcoming action drama is written and directed by S.S Rajamouli. The film also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, amongst others.

