Ram Charan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi And Father Chiranjeevi's 65th Birthday With Family

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, devotees are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with sheer enthusiasm and zeal at home. This year around, Ganesh Chaturthi coincided with Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday. Thus, son Ram Charan and family celebrated both the joyous occasions with zeal and shared pictures from their celebration on social media.

Also Read | Ram Charan’s 5 Lesser-known Facts That Fans Will Be Shocked To Know

Ram Charan extends Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Ram Charan, and Upasana recently came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi also turned a year older this Ganesh Chaturthi. The Telugu superstar turned 65 on August 22, 2020, so it was double the celebration for the family, this year around. They kicked-off the special day by performing puja of Lord Ganesha at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

The Yevadu actor also took to his social media handles to give fans glimpses of his celebration with his family. In the first picture shared by him, the 35-year-old is seen performing Ganesh Puja as he donned a crimson kurta paired with white pyjamas. In the second picture shared by him, while Ram Charan and mother Surekha posed together, Chiranjeevi and daughter-in-law Upasana stood next to each other as they smiled for the camera in front of the shrine.

In the stills, all the members of the Konidela family can be seen sporting traditional wear. Sharing the photographs on Instagram, the Magadheera actor wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Happy birthday, Dad!!".

Also Read | Ram Charan Announces Chiru 152's First Look Poster Release With An Intense Pic; See Here

Check out his IG post below:

Meanwhile, both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi unveiled the much-awaited motion poster of their upcoming Telugu film titled Acharya. The highly-anticipated action-drama also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead alongside the superstar father-son duo. If the grapevines are to be believed, Ram Charan will be seen playing a supporting role in this Koratala Siva directorial.

Also Read | Ram Charan Opens Up About Father Chiranjeevi 'enjoying His Time On Twitter'; Read More

Now, sharing the motion poster of Acharya, the Tollywood actor revealed that the action drama will hit the silver screens 'next summer' in the caption of his post. He wrote, "Here's the motion poster of #Acharya. Meet you in theatres next summer !!! (sic)". Watch Acharaya's motion poster below:

Also Read | Ram Charan Shares Picture From Niharika's Engagement, Calls Chaitanya Her 'best Choice'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.