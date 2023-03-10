Ram Charan In Talks To Feature In Hollywood Movie, Announcement Soon

Ram Charan is currently in the US for Oscars 2023 on March 13 (IST). Ahead of the Academy Awards, the actor has revealed that he is in talks to be cast in a Hollywood movie and that an announcement is anticipated in the months to come. The RRR actor recently confirmed that he will be walking onto a set of a Hollywood movie soon.

With Naatu Naatu being nominated in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023, Ram Charan’s fans have been elated and are rooting for the team RRR's victory. With the news of his Hollywood debut, the Rangasthalam star has given his fans yet another reason to cheer for him.

In conversation with Sam Fragoso for his podcast show Talk Easy, Ram Charan confirmed that he will be starring in a Hollywood movie soon. The actor has also claimed that he is willing to work in any country where cinema is appreciated and the audience appreciate the work of the artists.

When asked about who he wants to work with in Hollywood, the actor replied that “One of the top stars I want to work with is Julia Roberts. I can also be a part of the movie as a guest. I mean who doesn’t like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts?”

Team RRR at the Oscars

RRR movie cast and crew will grace the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR Jr and MM Keeravaani will be attending the awards ceremony. The song from the movie- Naatu Naatu, which is gunning for a Best Original Song honour, will be performed live on stage by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.