Ram Charan Is 1st Telugu Actor To Appear On Good Morning America, Dad Chiranjeevi Reacts

Ram Charan recently appeared on the American Talk Show Good Morning America in New York. He is the first Telugu actor to feature on the popular show. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is the father of the RRR star, reacted to the news and called it a proud moment for "Indian Cinema".

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli‘s brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !!"

Ram Charan on Good Morning America

Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of RRR, looked suave in a beige T-shirt teamed with green pants and a matching blazer. Fans of the star waited in long cues to get his glimpse. Those who got a chance to meet him, talked about his humility on social media.

When the GMA host asked about his film RRR going places, Ram Charan said that the entire team is honoured about the film getting so much respect and love. He further stated that it is only the beginning and he has a lot more to experience.

Ahead of the Oscars, the actor was spotted walking barefoot at the Mumbai airport. Many speculated that this gesture was a result of a 'mannat' he must have kept while praying for RRR's win at the Academy Awards but the real reason is that he is following Ayyappa Deeksha where he is required to walk barefoot for 40 or 41 days.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in S Shankar's directorial RC 15 opposite Kiara Advani. At the Oscars, he will be representing team RRR and India, where Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song.