Ram Charan Isolates Himself After His Vanity Van Driver Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Ram Charan's vanity van driver has recently passed away due to COVID-19. The actor who was shooting for Acharya has cancelled all the shoots due to the rising COVID-19 cases and his driver who breathed his last today due to coronavirus complications. The death of his driver came as a shock and Ram Charan has isolated himself at home.

Ram Charan isolates himself after his driver passes away

Ram Charan had been shooting for Acharya in Hyderabad. According to Pinkvilla, the news of his driver’s death left him shattered as he is very attached to his team members. This has caused Ram Charan to go into extreme isolation from the external world. Ram Charan’s uncle, Pawan Kalyan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at his farmhouse. Pawan Kalyan took the test after his staff and members of Jana Sana Cheif got infected with COVID-19. Acharya's cast member, Sonu Sood has also tested positive for the virus while he was shooting for the film recently.

More about Acharya

Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva and the movie is bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Acharya cast includes Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, and Pooja Hegde among others. The major part of the film has been wrapped up and the movie is slated to release on May 13, 2021.

Chiranjeevi's initiative amidst the corona crisis

Chiranjeevi has announced a free vaccination service amidst the corona crisis for all Cine artists and journalists over 45 years of age. The governor of Telangana has also appreciated his effort for society. Take a look below.

Thank you for your kind acknowledgement Madam Governor@DrTamilisaiGuv , on behalf of #CCC. Your appreciation means a lot to every member who is contributing to this initiative through #CoronaCrisisCharity ( #CCC) https://t.co/n6vgeCuznp — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 22, 2021

A look at Ram Charan's movies

Ram Charan made his debut with the action film Chirutha in 2007. He rose to fame with SS Rajamouli's fantasy action film Magadheera. He has appeared in films such as Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and more. Apart from Acharya, Ram will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli’s period action drama film, RRR. The movie stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles along with Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. The movie was slated to release in January 2021, but production got delayed due to the pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release in multiple languages on October 13, 2021.

(Promo Image source: Ram Charan's Instagram)