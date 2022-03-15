Ram Charan, Jr NTR Ramp Up SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Promotions In Style

Last Updated: 15th March, 2022 19:04 IST

Revolving around the story of two legendary freedom fighters, 'RRR' is set to release on March 25, 2022.

The trio appeared excited as they promoted their film in Hyderabad as they also celebrated the success of the newly-released single 'Celebration Anthem' from 'RRR'.

On the other hand, Jr NTR, who is known for his simplicity, wore a black button-up with the trademark 'RRR' embedded on it in bold.

Ram Charan, who is also gearing up for 'Acharya', wore a blue jacket with 'RRR' embedded on it. He paid it with olive pants and elevated the look with his stylish sunglasses.

With the release date inching closer, the cast of the movie have ramped up the promotions as they stepped out in style for the latest event

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who have already created a massive hype around their bromance in the film, 'RRR' also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set for the release of his highly-anticipated period action drama film 'RRR' headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

