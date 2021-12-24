Ram Charan, Jr NTR Shake A Leg To RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' On The Kapil Sharma Show'; Watch

Ram Charan and Junior NTR's electrifying dance number 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR has left the audience spellbound. The track is receiving a lot of love from the audience, as the song is all about Ram Charan's and Jr NTR's dancing prowess with high energy and pure synchronisation. And recently, the popular south actors appeared on the famous television show Comedy Nights with Kapil and were seen shaking legs on the energetic dance number Naatu Naatu.

Take a look at the post shared by the official handle of Sony Tv

Sony Tv recently shared a glimpse of Jr.NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt promoting their upcoming film RRR on the sets of Comedy Nights with Kapil. In the video, we can see Ram Charan and Jr.NTR shaking their legs with Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek on their latest track Naatu Naatu from their new film. Kiku and Krushna can be seen perfectly acing the Naatu Naatu steps, whereas, NTR is seen to be perfectly nailing the hook step. Ram Charan too, was setting the stage on fire with his killer attitude and dashing personality. Fans' flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis for their flawless dance moves.

Krushna Abhishek reshared the post on his social media handle captioning it as "New year new beginning, had a blast with @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt naye saal ki nayi shuruwaat ".He also shared a BTS clip of the entire team of RRR having a good time on the sets of TKSS.

RRR's catchy track Naatu Naatu

Nobody can deny the fact that Tollywood's superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are excellent dancers and director Rajamouli and choreographer Prem Rakshith have very well utilised their dancing skills in their highly energetic song Naatu Naatu. Coming to the beats of the song the beats are very catchy and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have done justice to the lyrics of the song with their high on energy voices and effortless singing.

RRR is set in the 1920s, it is a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by NTR. The film will hit the theatres on 7th January 2022.

