Ram Charan, Jr NTR's 'accent' At Golden Globes 2023 Leaves Twitter Divided

It’s a very big day for team ‘RRR’ as the film won Best Original Song at the world-renowned Golden Globes Award, for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’, on Wednesday. The track has become the first ever Asian song to win the award.

'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR expressed their happiness in their conversations with the media at the event. Videos from their media interaction have been doing rounds on the Internet. While the actors spoke well, their accents have left Twitter divided.

People wished that they would speak in their usual manner.

Listen in to the actors' accents in the videos below:

At the #GoldenGlobes2023 #RC expressed his excitement and mentioned how surreal the moment is for the Indian film industry to be at the “Mecca of Films”.

He said he was looking forward to working with Hollywood directors. #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/MOPgIfFdqP — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) January 11, 2023

Reacting to the actors' accents, a Twitter user wrote, "The accent" with a crying and head-banging emoji. Another user commented, "Jr NTR and Ram Charan putting up fake accent in USA."

While some netizens called it artificial and unnecessary, others praised Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their speech skills and diction.

Here’s what the Internet has to say:

The accent 🤦‍♂️😭 : Rolling the “RRRs” ... quite literally 😂pic.twitter.com/AyhZAnQmu7 — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) January 11, 2023

Jr NTR and Ram charan putting up fake accent in USA😂



The curious case of Indians in USA — Rayhaan (@RayhaanTweets) January 11, 2023

Physically cringing at that accent Tarak and Ram Charan are putting on — i hate it here (@roxhanx) January 11, 2023

@tarak9999 We as a telugu movie lovers humbly request you stop your nonsense in the name of self promotion



On every platform there is huge backlash for your accent as well as pamphlets 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BwXZDYApjr — Ram Charan🔥🏹🏇 (@Charan151515) January 10, 2023

Although @AlwaysRamCharan faked his accent, the way he replied to every question is delightful.Even @tarak9999 tried it.Both actors have tried their best to address western media questions in american accent.However, it could've been better if they had replied in Indian accent — Shrinu Nakka (@Imshri09) January 11, 2023

Woah! Jr NTR got the accent🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/YpM5Q0JDZ7 — The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) January 11, 2023

English super anna — Sidhu (@sidhu6867) January 11, 2023

Ram Charan-NTR on working in Hollywood

On the Golden Globes' red carpet, Ram Charan said it was a surreal moment for the film's team to receive two Golden Globes nominations.

"I have no words to explain all the hard work the whole team has put in. Coming from the south of India to the Mecca of films and being appreciated, it just gives us more energy to come back and do better films," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 37-year-old actor also expressed his desire to work with renowned Hollywood filmmakers. "I want them to experience us and the world coming together. The cinema is coming together. There's a lot of downside to the pandemic, but the upside is that we all have been exposed to a lot of films across the globe," Ram Charan added.

Earlier, NTR mentioned at the LA screening of RRR that he would love to do a Marvel film. He was also asked at the red carpet if he is "manifesting" a Marvel movie. The actor said that while his fans are way too excited, he is still "waiting" for the call from Marvel.

Meanwhile, RRR is also rooting for the Oscars. The final list of nominees for the Academy Awards will be out on January 24, 2023. However, the movie has made the nomination shortlist. The film has been submitted to the Academy in various categories, including Best Actor (Ram Charan and Jr. NTR), Best Picture, and Best Director (SS Rajamouli), among others.