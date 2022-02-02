Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Upcoming 'RC15' Makers Commence Recce In Andhra Pradesh

Actor Ram Charan is currently busy with multiple projects namely RRR and Acharya lined up for release this year. Touted as one of the most sought-after actors of the South film industry, the actor's next PAN India venture tentatively titled RC15 is currently gearing up to start filming soon. The film also stars Shershaah actor Kiara Advani along with actors like Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra.

There has been quite a lot of excitement surrounding the PAN India venture as fans will get to witness the refreshing chemistry between Charan and Advani for the first time. With the makers busy shooting the film, pictures of the team preparing for the next schedule have surfaced on the internet. As reported by Pinkvilla, the team of RC15 has commenced recce in Andhra Pradesh as they will reportedly start the next schedule on February 10.

Director Shankar & team at DosakaylaPalli, East Godavari hunting locations for #RamCharan's #RC15.



Next schedule starts from Feb 10th. pic.twitter.com/mnaKGCBjww — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 2, 2022

Directed by filmmaker Shankar, the upcoming movie will mark the director's first straight Telugu flick as well as his first collaboration with actor Ram Charan. Additionally, it would be Dil Raju’s 50th production venture. The first schedule of the movie commenced in September last year as the team shot in Pune, Satara and Phaeton.

Earlier, Kiara Advani shared poster of the film and wrote, ''Excitement level beyond 💯for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu".

On the work front, both the actors are busy with the release of their films. Ram Charan's SS Rajamouli directorial period drama titled RRR is set to release on March 25, 2022. On the other hand, his next film with father Chiranjeevi titled Acharya will be released on April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. Recently, as per a report from Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie are adamant to release the film in theatres. The film will be released on June 24, 2022.

