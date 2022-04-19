Ram Charan Meets BSF Soldiers At Amritsar, Call Visit An 'inspiring' Experience

On Tuesday morning, RRR actor Ram Charan hosted a langar seva at the holy Golden Temple as a mark of gratitude for the love and success he has garnered recently following the monumental success of the SS Rajamouli directorial. The South sensation is currently in Punjab for the shooting of his next film which is tentatively titled RC 15. Amid this, he removed some quality time to visit the holy Golden Temple on the morning of April 19. On the same day, Ram Charan spent his afternoon with the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus in Khasa, Amritsar.

Ram Charan meets BSF soldiers

The RRR actor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his visit to the Khasa BSF Campus. The photo shared by Ram Charan sees him dressed in an all-black Kurta set as he poses alongside several BSF soldiers. While one photo captures him enjoying a meal with the army officials, another features him listening to their fierce battle stories. While sharing the post, Ram Charan wrote on the caption, "Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar". Take a look at the post here:

This came just hours after Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela informed her followers that the RRR star hosted a langar seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Upasana mentioned that the seva has made the couple feel immensely 'blessed.' While sharing a video of their visit to the holy temple, Upasana wrote, "As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc & I feel blessed with with your love & accept it with humility @alwaysramcharan".

On the professional front, Ram Charan's recently released movie RRR did an exceptional business at the box office. The period drama movie has emerged as the 8th all-time highest fourth weekend grosser beating the collection of hit movies including Padmaavat and PK. Despite facing tough competition from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, RRR has continued its steady growth at the ticket windows.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan