Ram Charan On Prabhas' Relationship Status: 'He Might Have Good News To Share Soon'

Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show 'Unstoppable With NBK 2' featured actor Prabhas in its latest episode, which was released on Friday. Although there was a lot of laughter, Prabhas' phone call to Ram Charan stood out.

In one segment of the show, Prabhas participated in a game, where he threw a dart at Ram Charan's name on a board and as per the game rules, had to call him.

Balakrishna also tried to get some deets about the 'Baahubali' star’s dating life. However, Ram Charan said that Prabhas is not dating anyone currently. The Telegu star continued to make light of the possibility that he might have some good news to share soon.

Prabhas interjected and requested Charan to finish the thought. The actor immediately said that if left in between, it would become a big topic across the country. Balayya further inquired if the woman is Chowdary or Shetty, or Sanon.

Prabhas on his rumored relationship with Kriti Sanon:

Balakrishna didn’t beat around the bush and straight up asked Prabhas about his rumoured relationship with ‘Mimi’ actor Kriti Sanon. “You have worked with so many actresses. But how come Rama fell only in love with Sita?,” asked Balakrishna. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are playing the roles of Ram and Sita in an upcoming mythological epic 'Adipurush'.

“It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing,” Prabhas answered. Balakrishna then persuaded Prabhas to identify the "madam" by name. After being prompted repeatedly for a while, Prabhas finally responded, "Kriti Sanon."

Balakrishna was alluding to a rumour that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had originated. Varun stated Kriti was in love with an actor, who wasn't in Mumbai, but was filming somewhere else with Deepika Padukone, during 'Bhediya' promotions. Deepika and Prabhas were filming in Hyderabad at the time for the science fiction movie ‘Project K’.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be soon seen in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar,' co-starring Shruti Haasan.