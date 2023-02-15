Ram Charan On Rivalry With Jr NTR; 'Of Course, There Was Competition'

RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have a long history of family rivalry behind them but clearing all the rumours about the animosity between the two stars Ram Charan revealed he is a very good friend with Jr. NTR. The actor admitted there was the competition between them during the shoot of the film, but it was always healthy.

In a recent interview with Golden Globes, when Ram Charan was asked if there was competitiveness between him and the baadshah actor during the filming, he said, "Many don’t know this, but even before the shooting of the film, we were really close friends."

"The film just became a medium for us to announce to the world that we are friends. And when it comes to competition, of course, there was competition, but it was very healthy. We always tried to help each other and understand each other’s mental and physical states during the shoot," the Dhurva actor added.

Ram Charan also expressed his gratitude towards director SS Rajamouli for bringing the two south stars together for RRR as he didn't think either of them would agree to the project as if it was any other filmmaker.

More about Ram Charan and NTR's family rivalry

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR both come from acting families. Jr. NTR is the grandson of the late N T Rama Rao Sr, a film legend and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also a seasoned performer and politician.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is the son of Chiranjeevi, one of the most influential and renowned actors in the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan's uncles Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Aravind are also top actors of their generation.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has not just won hearts around the world but also international awards including two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. The film is now rooting for an Oscar award for Naatu Naatu in the Original Song category.