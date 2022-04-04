As the ongoing military aggression in Ukraine transcended the first month and entered its 40th day on April 4, several prominent celebrities were on the front line to lend a helping hand to those requiring assistance amid the war. Many celebrities also voiced their concerns regarding the plight of the civilians in the war-ravaged country too. Telugu actor, Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of this most recent release, RRR, opened up about the Ukraine crisis and mentioned he has been in touch with one of his security personnel who hails from Kyiv. Notably, the actor had filmed the popular song Naatu Naatu from RRR alongside his co-star Jr NTR in Kyiv and spoke about his interactions with Rusty, who was in charge of his security in Ukraine back then.

Ram Charan on the Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent interview with Variety regarding the success of the Rajamouli directorial, the actor opened up about the plight of Rusty, who supervised his security during his time in Kyiv. Charan revealed that he was still in touch with Rusty, who, according to him, 'burst out crying' when he spoke about the ongoing war. Ram Charan mentioned that Rusty has sent him pictures and videos that 'have not been seen in any of the television coverage.' The actor called the situation 'dreadful' as he mentioned he tried to remain in touch with Rusty and did his very best to cheer him up. According to Variety, the Ukrainian is among the plethora of civilians who are putting up a thought resistance against the invading forces. Ram Charan is also reportedly helping him financially. The actor told Variety-

"He burst out crying, and he said ‘the situation is bad.’ He sent me ground level videos, which have not been seen in any of the television coverage. They were dreadful. I have seen bodies frozen, not in ice, but frozen due to being burned. If you touch it, probably they will turn into ashes. I keep texting him, he keeps talking to me when the day ends, maybe they are relaxed a bit sitting in bunkers, sometimes it’s just small talk just to pep him up. And he sends me pictures and we do a video chat."

Russia-Ukraine war

In some of the recent developments surrounding the ongoing war, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's army has reportedly gained control over 'whole of Kyiv' as it recaptured Irpin and Bucha. The President also paid a visit to Bucha on Monday and interacted with residents. He also surveyed the streets, where authorities earlier reported torture and mass murder of civilians.

Image: AP, Facebook/@ram charan