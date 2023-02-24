Ram Charan Opens Up On RRR Track Naatu Naatu's Potentially Winning An Oscar

South star Ram Charan's film RRR is nominated in this year’s Academy Awards for the track Naatu Naatu in Best Original song category. Recently, the actor talked about the song's potential win at Oscars 2023. Ram Charan said that he wouldn't be able to believe it, but if they win it would be the win of India.

Speaking to ABC News Live, Ram Charan said, “I don't think I'll believe it if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar. Someone should wake me up and say, ‘Go take it’. I'll be the happiest, not only for us but for the entire country of India.”

“It's an 80 plus year old industry. For the first time, we are being recognised and appreciated at the academy. I don't think it's our success, but rather the success of the Indian film industry. I really mean this. None of us can take the credit. It's a lot of people's emotions and cultures put together,” he added.

Overseas success of RRR

RRR has received critical and commercial acclaim since its release on March 24, 2022. It is reportedly the most expensive Indian film till date with a budget of ₹550 crore. The film has earned praise from legendary filmmakers abroad such as James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, both of whom are also in the running for Oscar Awards in several categories.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has not just won hearts around the world but also a few international awards including two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. The film is now rooting for an Oscar award in the Original Song category.

The other nominees in the category are Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the award show in 2017 and 2018.