Actor Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of his recently released Jr NTR starrer-film RRR. The actor will next be seen in the forthcoming action flick Acharya alongside his father Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to release on 29 April 2022.

After collaborating in Magadheera, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and Khaidi No. 150, the most awaited father-son duo is all set to weave the same magic on screens with Acharya. Recently Ram Charan opened up about working with his father for the film.

Ram Charan reveals his working experience with Chiranjeevi in Acharya

As per the reports of Variety, speaking about his working experience with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan stated-

“It’s a dream come true, I’ve learned a lot. I don’t think I stepped into ‘Acharya’ as a co-star, I’ve stepped into it as a student and I’ve learned a lot from him. And the best part is he never hand held me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn’t have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I’m really thankful for.”

For the unversed, megastar Chiranjeevi had appeared in cameo roles in a couple of Ram Charan’s films but they have never shared the same screen space together in full-fledged roles.

More about Acharya

Directed by Koratala Siva, the forthcoming action film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more. The film is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations.Ram Charan will be playing a full-fledged role as Siddha in the Chiranjeevi starrer film.

