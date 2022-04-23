Ram Charan Pays Tribute To Indian Soldiers At 'Azad Ka Amrit Mahostav'; 'Truly An Honour'

South actor, Ram Charan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie which is tentatively titled 'RC 15'. The RRR fame was previously in Punjab completing the filming process, while doing so he also visited the holy Golden Temple and the BSF campus in Amritsar.

Now, just days after his exploits in Punjab, Ram Charan reached 'Azad Ka Amrit Mahostav' to pay homage to Indian soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to protect India in the line of duty.

Ram Charan pays tribute to the Indian army

On Saturday afternoon, Ram Charan took to Twitter to share glimpses of his visit to the patriotic event. The actor added that it was an 'honour' to meet the 'real heroes' of India and pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for freedom. He tweeted, "Truly an honour to be a part of the Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay tribute to the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom #75yearsofIndependence #IndianArmy". Take a look at the photos below:

Truly an honour to be a part of the Azad Ka Amrit Mahostav to pay tribute to the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom 🙏🙏#75yearsofIndependence #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/eV1NoTr5gT — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 23, 2022

This comes just days after Ram Charan visited the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus in Khasa, Amritsar. The RRR actor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his visit to the Khasa BSF Campus. The photos shared by Ram Charan saw him dressed in an all-black Kurta set as he poses alongside several BSF soldiers. While sharing the post, Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar". Take a look at the post here:

Previously, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela informed her followers that the RRR star hosted a langar seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. Upasana mentioned that the seva has made the couple feel immensely 'blessed.' While sharing a video of their visit to the holy temple, Upasana wrote, "As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc & I feel blessed with your love & accept it with humility @alwaysramcharan".

Image: Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan