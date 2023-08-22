Ram Charan Pens Birthday Note For Dad Chiranjeevi, Drops Unseen Pic Of Him With Klin Kaara

Quick links:
Chiranjeevi spends quality time with granddaughter. (Image: Instagram)
Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday today (August 22). On the joyful occasion, the actor's family members including his actor-son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana took to social media to share a special wish from a "little member of the Konidela" family, Klin Kaara.
2 things you need to know
On Tuesday, Ram Charan and Upasana shared a joint post on Instagram to wish their "dearest Chirutha". They posted a picture of the megastar playing with his two-month-old granddaughter Klin Kaara. The new parents, however, did not reveal their daughter's face and covered it with pink hearts as Chiranjeevi smiled and posed for the picture.
(Chiranjeevi with his granddaughter Klin Kaara | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)
Ram Charan's birthday note for his dad read, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha). Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family." He followed up the caption with heart emojis.
On the occasion of his birthday, the megastar, who was last seen in Bhola Shankar, announced his 157th film tentatively titled Mega157, helmed by Vassishta. The makers unveiled the film's poster today which showcased panchabhutas (five elements of nature) - Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky - encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it.
(The first look of Mega157 | Image: X)
The official X handle of production house UV Creations shared the poster with the message, "This time, its mega mass beyond the universe. The five elements will unite for the elemental force called Megastar. Happy Birthday to Megastar Garu."
The film is expected to release next year.