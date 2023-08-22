Ram Charan Pens Birthday Note For Dad Chiranjeevi, Drops Unseen Pic Of Him With Klin Kaara

Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday today (August 22). On the joyful occasion, the actor's family members including his actor-son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana took to social media to share a special wish from a "little member of the Konidela" family, Klin Kaara.

Chiranjeevi's granddaughter Klin Kaara was born on June 20.

Klin Kaara was born to Ram Charan and Upasana after 11 years of marriage.

Klin Kara's birthday wish for Grandfather Chiranjeevi

On Tuesday, Ram Charan and Upasana shared a joint post on Instagram to wish their "dearest Chirutha". They posted a picture of the megastar playing with his two-month-old granddaughter Klin Kaara. The new parents, however, did not reveal their daughter's face and covered it with pink hearts as Chiranjeevi smiled and posed for the picture.

(Chiranjeevi with his granddaughter Klin Kaara | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Ram Charan's birthday note for his dad read, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha). Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family." He followed up the caption with heart emojis.

Chiranjeevi announces new film on his 68th birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, the megastar, who was last seen in Bhola Shankar, announced his 157th film tentatively titled Mega157, helmed by Vassishta. The makers unveiled the film's poster today which showcased panchabhutas (five elements of nature) - Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky - encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it.

(The first look of Mega157 | Image: X)

The official X handle of production house UV Creations shared the poster with the message, "This time, its mega mass beyond the universe. The five elements will unite for the elemental force called Megastar. Happy Birthday to Megastar Garu."

The film is expected to release next year.