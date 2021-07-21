Ram Charan Pens Loving Birthday Wish For Wife Upasana, Gets Touching Reply From Her

Ram Charan is one of the prominent artists from the Telugu movie industry who has essayed a variety of iconic roles in his entire career so far. As the actor recently celebrated his wife, Upasana Kamineni's birthday, he posted an adorable picture of them together on social media and penned down a birthday wish. As his post left his wife in awe, she responded to his birthday wish in the most adorable way.

Ram Charan’s birthday wish for his wife, Upasana Kamineni

Telugu actor Ram Charan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself with his wife, Upasana on which they can be seen posing cutely for the camera together. In the photo, Ram Charan can be seen sporting a blue tee with a pair of black pants while his wife can be seen wearing a stunning white top with bell-bottomed sleeves along with a printed floral skirt.

In the caption, while praising the efforts of his wife, he stated, “You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!” In the end, he also added a party face emoji along with a cake and a heart emoji.

Numerous fans took to Ram Charan’s Instagram post and dropped in cute compliments for the couple. Many of them also wished Ram Charans wife, Upasana a happy birthday and stated it was such a beautiful picture of them together. Some of them also poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved them together while others referred to them as ‘love birds.’ Even Ram Charan’s wife responded to his birthday post and stated how it was so sweet of him. While thanking her husband, she added, “ Thank u for supporting me unconditionally & always being there for me.” Have a look at some of the reactions to Ram Charan’s Instagram post for his wife.





Ram Charan’s latest films

Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated movie, RRR in which he will be seen essaying a pivotal role alongside other iconic actors namely NT Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others. He will also be seen in the upcoming Koratal Siva movie, Acharya in which he will be featured alongside his father and a legendary actor, Chiranjeevi.

IMAGE: RAM CHARAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.