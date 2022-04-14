Ram Charan Poses With Punjab Police Officials Amid ‘RC 15’s Shoot; Pics Surface Online

Pictures of Ram Charan filming for RC15 in Punjab have leaked on the internet. On the sets of his film, Ram Charan can be seen posing with Punjab Police officials in some of the images.

One of the fans shared the actor’s pictures on his Twitter and wrote, "Man of the masses...Ram Charan with his police followers in Punjab during...#RC15 shooting," the fan said, with 'RC15' hashtag.

Director S Shankar will make his Telugu directorial debut with RC15. The upcoming film RC15 stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the script for RC15, and Sri Venkateswara Creations is the production company. Currently, Ram Charan is basking in success for his recently released magnum opus RRR. The Jr NTR-Ram Charan film is the first in the pandemic, SS Rajamouli's second, and just the third film worldwide, after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal, to reach the Rs 1000-crore mark. Apart from that, the magnum opus has raked in about Rs 730 crore in India.

Ram Charan’s 'RRR' proves a huge success

RRR, as per a report by Taran Adarsh, earned around Rs 5 crore in India on its nineteenth day, according to the early estimates. As a result, the film's total earnings were Rs 729.40 crore. The film's Hindi version had minted Rs 3.50 crore on Monday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, so the Tuesday collections of the Hindi version could likely be in the Rs 2-3 crore range. The Hindi version's tally could thus stand at around Rs 237-238 crore range.

#RRR inches closer to the ₹ 250 cr mark... The long *extended weekend* - starting Thursday - should boost its prospects... [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr, Sun 10.50 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 235.09 cr. #India biz... #Hindi verdict: SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/exLMO356rT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2022

In terms of global box office, the film was expected to gross above Rs 1045 crore, edging closer to the Rs 1050 crore record. According to Manobala Vijayabalan, a South industry tracker, it stood at Rs 1039.62 crore after Monday's results.

#RRRMovie WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 259.88 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 12.43 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 21.68 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 25.72 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 10.55 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 7.09 cr

Total - ₹ 1046.71 cr



Today would be the last big day for the historical film. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 13, 2022

Kiara Advani heads to Amritsar for filming 'RC 15'

Kiara was recently seen travelling to Amritsar to begin filming for her forthcoming political drama 'RC 15,' in which she will star alongside Tollywood superstar Ram Charan. It’s not the first time the two have worked together. Since their previous collaboration on the 2019 Telugu action thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the actor team has maintained a close bond.