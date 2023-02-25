Ram Charan Reacts To Critics Choice Super Awards Nomination Next To Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were recently nominated under Best Actor in an Action Movie category at the Critics Choice Super Awards on Wednesday (February 22). The duo will compete against Hollywood bigwigs like Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage, and Brad Pitt in this category.

Reacting to the news, Ram Charan wrote on his Twitter handle, “Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999‘s and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie. What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt!”

Check out the tweet here:

Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999 ‘s and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie.

What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt! https://t.co/FVVPx1lm9i — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

Pitt received a nomination for his part in Bullet Train, whilst Tom Cruise received one for his work in Top Gun: Maverick. Nicholas Cage has also received a nomination for his work in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In addition, RRR is up against Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train in the Best Action Movie category. The Award ceremony will be held on March 16.

RRR's big sweep in the US

RRR has been on a winning spree in the US. After winning Golden Globes and Critics choice award earlier in the year, the film has now bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on Saturday (February 25). The categories included Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best International Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.

SS Rajamouli directed film is now rooting for an Oscar award in the Original Song category. The other nominees in the category are Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the award show in 2017 and 2018.