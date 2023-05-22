Ram Charan Receives Warm Welcome As He Arrives In Srinagar For G20 Summit

Ram Charan has recently arrived in Srinagar to attend the event on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation during the third G20 summit. The summit will be flagged off on May 22, which is today. Reportedly, the actor will be taking part in a debate on Film Tourism in India at the event.

The Game Changer star is currently gearing up to represent the Indian Film Industry at the summit. The actor was seen sporting a black shirt paired with black loafers and beige pants. He teamed his outfit with a shawl offered by the attendees waiting for him at the airport. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and wrist watch. The RRR star received a warm welcome and flaunted his orange headgear at the airport. Check the posts below.

Global star ⭐ RAM CHARAN arrived at Srinagar (J&k) for the G20 summit.



India's pride Actor of this generation. #RamCharanForG20Summit #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/uAbhXOkbJr — Bhumeshraj (@Bhumeshdandugul) May 22, 2023

#G20Summit is an International Platform Which Brings together the Global Leaders of Different Countries.



The Summit is Never & Hardly Known for Film Industry People Attending the Summit.@AlwaysRamCharan Writing HISTORY as he is Going to be Present at G 20 Summit in Kashmir 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UXyIX5wZXe — Trends RamCharan™ (@TweetRamCharan) May 22, 2023

About the G20 summit

The G20 summit will be organised in Kashmir and as per reports it will be a three-day event. The G20 summit will begin on May 22 and will conclude on May 24. Meanwhile, the security measures in Srinagar have been heightened as several well-known people will be partaking in the summit. Several police officers have been deployed in the region in civilian clothes to give people an impression of less security near the venue. Several delegates, including Ram Charan, have started arriving in Srinagar for this three-day event and even received a warm welcome from authorities.