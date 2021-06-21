Ram Charan Resumes Shoot For 'RRR' Post Lockdown 2.0, Shares Selfie In New Look

RRR is one of the most awaited films in India at the moment and has Bahubali director SS Rajamouli at its helm. The magnum opus film is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made and will release in multiple languages. Recently, one of the lead actors of the movie, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and shared an exciting piece of news with his fans, regarding the RRR shoot.

Ram Charan resumes work on RRR

South Indian star Ram Charan took to his official Instagram handle recently and shared a picture with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Along with his fresh haircut, Ram Charan also announced that he will soon commence the shooting for RRR post the lockdown, which was imposed across the country after the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He wrote, "RRR begins post lockdown 2.0".

More about RRR cast

RRR's release date is slated to be October 13, 2021, and it will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The RRR cast includes Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Shriya Saran among others. The film is a fictitious story about two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The remaining shoot of the film is expected to resume soon in Hyderabad. The production was halted in April 2021 and will resume after a hiatus of more than three months.

Moreover, OTT platforms, Netflix and Zee5, bagged the streaming rights of the film. The film will debut on the OTT platforms after 70 to 100 days of its theatrical run. Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to his social media handles to announce the news. He shared the official poster of RRR by Pen studios. The caption read, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Besides releasing in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam, and #Kannada, #RRR will also release in various foreign languages: #English, #Portuguese, #Korean, #Turkish, and #Spanish... The streaming rights are with Netflix... OFFICIAL POSTER..."

IMAGE - RAM CHARAN'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

