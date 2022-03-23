Ram Charan Returns Home To Enjoy Playtime With His Pooch Amid 'RRR' Promotions; See

The release of the much-awaited period action flick RRR is nearing and the lead cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. On Tuesday, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli reached West Bengal to promote their film. However, after returning home actor Ram Charan chose to spend some quality with his adorable pooch. The star also took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his fun playtime.

Ram Charan shares adorable clip with his pet

The South star shared an adorable clip on his Instagram stories that sees his having a gala time with his pet. From warm hugs to sweet kisses, Charan shares an infectious smile while embracing his pooch in the video. Donning a traditional yellow kurta, he adds how his pet is nothing less than a 'bundle of joy' for him. Check out glimpses of his latest video below:

This came soon after, photos of him with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli at the Howrah Bridge went viral on the internet. The RRR trio visited the famous tourist spot to promote their upcoming film. While doing so, they were also seen doing their signature handshake as the cameras captured them together. Surprisingly, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli were also seen donning customised RRR shirts for the event. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR rocked the classic combination of black and red, Rajamouli was spotted in a grey t-shirt. Take a look at the viral picture of the stars here:

Just weeks ago, the celebration anthem song of the film was released by the makers that saw Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR setting the dance stage on fire. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

After facing several delays, RRR is all set to hit the silver screens on March 25. The movie has also been granted a special price hike in Andhra Pradesh, while a theatre owner in the state has put up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen, ahead of the screening of the film.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan