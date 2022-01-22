Ram Charan, Samantha-starrer Rangasthalam's Hindi Version To Release In February 2022

The 2018 Telugu film Rangasthalam featuring Tollywood actor Ram Charan along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, is all set to release in Hindi in theatres next month. Noted producer Manish Shah is planning to release the film in Theatres in February, in a bid to bring some respite for the cinema owners and end the dry spell caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is helmed by Pushpa: The Rise director. Rangasthalam was a colossal success at the time of its release and was the Telugu film industry's biggest hit in 2018. The story of the film revolves around a deaf man played by Ram Charan in the film. Apart from Ram and Samantha, the film also stars several popular actors like Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.

Ram Charan's Hindi dubbed movie Rangasthalam to release next month

Several exhibitors have welcomed the decision to release the film. Producer Shah has also cut down on terms and conditions to ensure that the revenue sharing formula is in favour of the cinema owners. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the news about the film’s release on Twitter. He wrote, “Rangasthalam, the much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film, starring Ram Charan and Samantha, directed by Sukumar - is supposed to release next, in Feb 2022, the media says with authority... However, it's a wait and watch the scenario till the BO outcome of AVPL is clear.”

#Rangasthalam - the much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film, starring #RamCharan and #Samantha, directed by #Sukumar - is supposed to release next, in Feb 2022, the media says with authority... However, it's a wait and watch scenario till the #BO outcome of #AVPL is clear. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2022



Adding, in another tweet, he wrote, “if AVPL works at the ticket windows, ONLY THEN will #RangasthalamHindi arrive in cinemas... Also, not just Rangasthalam, but a number of #Telugu and #Tamil films will be dubbed in Hindi for theatrical release... So AVPL will be the decider if this trend has to flourish.”

If #AVPL works at the ticket windows, ONLY THEN will #RangasthalamHindi arrive in *cinemas*... Also, not just #Rangasthalam, but a number of #Telugu and #Tamil films will be dubbed in #Hindi for theatrical release... So #AVPL will be the decider, if this trend has to flourish. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2022



Meanwhile, Sukumar’s latest directorial Pushpa has been smashing all box office records. The film has been winning appreciation and love from all across the country. The film is based on the lives of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam region of Andhra Pradesh and stars the actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. While the first part saw the rise of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) from being a coolie to a syndicate head, the second part titled, Pushpa: The Rule, will see the face-off between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). The second part of Pushpa will release in theatres in 2022.

IMAGE: Instaram/khichi355