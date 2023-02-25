Ram Charan Says He Flew 8000 Miles To Hollywood For A Selfie With Angela Bassett | Watch

RRR star Ram Charan, who is currently enjoying the film's big sweep at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards (HCA Awards), expressed his wish to get a selfie with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett. The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday (February 25) to share a series of pictures from the HCA Awards ceremony, which he attended.

In the caption, he wrote, “Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the Hollywood critics awards along with @ssrajamouli and MM.Keravani garu. I’m proud of the recognition we received as team RRR tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter & Angela Bassett, I’m looking forward to my selfie with you soon. @RRRmovie @HCACritics 2023 (sic).”

Check out the post here:

This is not the first time Ram Charan has expressed his admiration for the Whitney actress. Earlier, at the ceremony when he was called on stage to present an award for the Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance, the Telugu actor mentioned he flew "8000 miles" to the US from India to get a picture with Angela Bassett.

He said, “I have actually come all the way to take a picture with Angela Bassett but I think I am a bit late to ask for a selfie.”

Handsome Hunk Ram Charan ❤️‍🔥

Ahh Response yendayya 😭🔥💥

Ram Charan craze beyond borders is unimaginable 🤯

Proud moment for all the fans 😌🤗#GlobalStarRamCharan #HCACreativeArtsAwards pic.twitter.com/r7DQ075Wcc — John Wick (@JohnWick_fb) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, RRR bagged awards in four categories including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best International Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu at the HCA Awards ceremony. The SS Rajamouli directorial is now gunning for an Oscar award in the Original Song (Motion Picture) category.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 13 (IST) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after his stints in 2017 and 2018.