Ram Charan Sends Goodies And Handwritten 'get Well Soon' Note To Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun recently announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine for the same. Whilst the actor is recovering from the virus at home, Allu Arjun's cousin and actor Ram Charan sent him a get well soon hamper to wish him a speedy recovery. Along with the hamper, Allu also received a handwritten note from Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.

Ram Charan sends goodies and handwritten note to Allu Arjun

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela sent some goodies to the Pushpa actor along with a handwritten note that read, "Hope you recovered well. Let’s meet when you are feeling well. Lots of love, Charan." Allu Arjun hopped onto his Instagram stories to share a picture of the hamper and wrote, "Thank you sooo much. Sweet Gesture." Check out Allu Arjun's Instagram story below.

A look at Allu Arjun's Instagram

Allu Arjun COVID update

The actor recently updated his fans about his health on Instagram by sharing that he has mild symptoms and is recovering well from the novel coronavirus. He shared that he is still in quarantine and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their lovely get well soon messages.

Allu Arjun celebrates 17 years of Arya

The actor recently celebrated the 17th year anniversary of his second movie Arya. Sharing a poster of the movie, the actor wrote that the movie was the greatest miracle of his life and doing Arya was the single most life-changing experience of his life. He also shared another post in which he expressed his gratitude towards his Arya director Sukumar and shared that he will always cherish this movie as his greatest milestone.

About Allu Arjun and Ramcharan's movies and upcoming projects

Allu Arjun will soon be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will also feature Malayalam maverick Fahadh Faasil in a negative role. Pushpa promises to be an action-packed drama that revolves around the story of illegal trading and smuggling of red sandalwood in the mountains of Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus movie RRR starring Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.