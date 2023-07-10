Ram Charan Set To Resume Shooting For Game Changer After Paternity Break

In February 2021, an untitled film with the title RC15 was announced with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani as the lead actors. The shooting schedule began in October with shoots happening in states of Maharahstra and Andhra Pradesh. While most of the scenes were wrapped up, there were a few scenes that were on hold due to Ram Charan.

The Newsmaker

The reason of delay was because of Ram Charan's paternity break. But now it has been reported that the RRR actor has resumed shooting after a month long break. A picture of him on Twitter is going viral where he is spotted with Kiara Advani where they are sitting in front of a vanity van. This upcoming Telugu language film will be a political action thriller.

(Kiara Advani plays the female lead in Game Changer | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

On Ram Charan's birthday on March 27 2022, the title of the film Game Changer was revealed. This film also marks the directorial debut of Shankar in the Telugu film industry. In May, the director took to his Twitter to announce the schedule wrap for the film. He noted that the climax scenes had been shot and termed it as ‘electrifying’.

Who’s saying what?

As per reports by local news agencies, Ram Charan will soon be back on the sets of Game Changer. After taking a leave of absence for a few months, the actor will return to finish the last sequences of the action drama. The shoot is reportedly, scheduled to take place on July 10 and July 11.

(Director Shankar announced the wrap of the climax sequence| Image: Shankar/Twitter)

As reported by Telugu 360, Game Changer director Shankar was busy shooting for his movie Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan. He has now begun the shoot for the Ram Charan film in Hyderabad. It is also being reported that the team will be working on action sequences in the pending schedule.

Meanwhile…

Ram Charan embraced fatherhood for the first time. His wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela gave birth to a baby girl on June 20. The couple hosted a private naming ceremony for the baby on June 30.

(Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child after almost 10 years of marriage | Image: Upasana/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, they announced the name of their daughter Klin Kaara. They even announced that Klin Kaara stands for “a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening”. On the work front, apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will also begin shooting for the Buchi Babu movie, later this year.