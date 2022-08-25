South actor Ram Charan is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. He enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. Most of the time, the actor is seen treating fans with glimpses of his personal and professional life. Charan shares a very close bond with his family members and often gives fans a sneak peek into some priceless moments of the Konidela clan.

From sharing pictures with his wife Upasana Kamineni to treating fans with adorable glimpses of his pet Rhyme, the RRR actor's Instagram timeline clearly proves that he is a family-oriented person. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Zanjeer star once again headed to his Instagram handle and shared a happy family picture featuring mother Surekha Konidala and his little pet Rhyme.

Ram Charan shares a picture with his mother and pet

On Thursday, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet picture featuring him, his mother and their pet. In the picture, Ram is seen holding his mother in one hand and their pet in the other hand. Ram's mother is seen donning a dark blue coloured saree while her son sported a multicoloured shirt. The mother-son duo is all smiles as they pose with each other. Sharing the photo, Charan wrote in the caption, "Can’t start my day with a better post!!"

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section to drop heartfelt comments for the mother-son duo. One of the users wrote, "MotherandSon with greatrelation" another wrote, "Day really can't be better without Ma's love and blessing." Whereas, the rest of the simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons in the comments.

More on Ram Charan's work front

On the professional front, Ram last appeared alongside Chiranjeevi in Acharya. He will next be seen in Shankar Shanmugham's highly anticipated film RC15, which stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film marks the leading actors' second collaboration after the 2019 Telugu action-thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The RC15 team has already filmed a major portion of the drama in Amritsar and Vizag. Apart from this, Ram Charan is also in talks with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for another untitled film. The details about the film are still kept under the wraps.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALWAYSRAMCHARAN