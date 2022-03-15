Ram Charan Shares Glimpses From Getaway With Wife Upasana; Says 'Ready For RRR Promotions'

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela recently jetted off to a breathtaking location for a holiday, glimpses from which have made fans gush over the duo. Charan recently shared a video montage encapsulating the duo's fun time on the trip, where they could be seen goofing around the airport, swimming in ice-cold water, posing with furry pooches and more.

Along with the clip, the actor quipped that he's all set to promote his upcoming magnum opus RRR, which is gearing up for a March 25 release. The actor will be seen alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more in the SS Rajamouli directorial, whose release date got derailed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ram Charan says he's ready for RRR promotions after vacationing with wife Upasana

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Ram Charan dropped the video montage that began with the duo indulging in airport fun, and then panned to several moments from their getaway to the snow-capped location. In the caption, he mentioned, "Rested—Rejuvenated—Ready for #RRR promotions". Upasana also dropped the same video on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Happy State of mind @ the happiest place on earth." Take a look.

Ram Charan received love from his fans, as they dropped comments like "super cute", "Lovely", "king" and others. Others also expressed excitement for RRR's release, quipping that they can't wait to see the actor shed magic on screen.

Ahead of the film's release, makers have started printing RRR in full swing. The film's 'celebration anthem' was recently released by the makers, showcasing Alia Bhatt, Ram and Jr NTR's refreshing dance moves as they take to the floor. Take a look.

More about SS Rajamouli's RRR

Directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictionalised account of the lives of Telugu freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR). Initially slated to release on January 7, the film was postponed as several states shut down cinema halls in the wake of the pandemic's third wave. Actors like Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALWAYSRAMCHARAN)